Man ends standoff with police after punching wife

UPDATE MARCH 17, 2018 9:00 A.M. - Just before 9:00 Saturday morning the man exited the residence and surrendered without incident. Charges are expected later today.

A man allegedly punched his wife, is threatening to shoot at officers, and is refusing to exit his house in the 3400 block of Montgall.

Police were called to the scene about 4:45 a.m. Saturday in regard to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, a woman said her husband punched her in the month, and is inside the residence intoxicated, under the influence of drugs and armed with a handgun.

She was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Police negotiators are on scene and working to talk to the man.

He initially threatened officers.

The investigation is underway.