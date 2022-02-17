Man experiencing homelessness in Kansas City mistaken for trash during snow removal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, homeless shelter removing snow from their property, got a big surprise when what was thought to be trash, was actually a man.

"We kind of thought one area maybe it was just some trash, but we learned it was one of our neighbors," Doug Langner, the executive director of Hope Faith, said.

Hope Faith is a day shelter that helps people experiencing homelessness in Kansas City.

Langner said shelter staff discovered the man covered in a tarp. He said the man has multiple sclerosis and uses a wheelchair. That man is Matt Speck.

"It sucks being homeless," Speck said. "I wish I had a place to go, but I don't."

Shelter staff are helping Speck find a place for the night, but he said if he doesn't find a place his option will be outside.

"[I'll] just sleep in the grass," Speck said.

Speck is not the only person unclear as to where they'll spend the night.

"I'm just kind of hoping that something happens," Jeremy Howard said. "Hopefully, God makes a way for me."

Howard is experiencing homelessness and has been relying on Hope Faith's services since September.

"What I learned about being homeless, is for most of the day you just try to find somewhere to get warm and you try to find somewhere to get something to eat," Howard said.

Langner said he hopes when people see Speck, Howard and others on the street ,they remember that they are our neighbors.

"Just be mindful of their humanity, be mindful of the places that take care of us," Langner said.

Hope Faith relies on donations that can be made on the shelter's website.