Man found with gunshot wound in crash, homicide investigation underway

GLADSTONE, Mo. -- Police are investigating after a man with a gunshot wound died Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 6500 block of N. Broadway just before 11:30 p.m. for a reported one-vehicle accident. When they arrived, they found the driver unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police have identified the victim as Paulus T. Fermin.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.