Man helps homeowners in Waldo neighborhood with assessment appeal process

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, KSHB 41 met a man living in the Waldo neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri, who’s doing maybe the simplest thing — being a good neighbor.

“I don’t want to see this happen to my neighbors, it’s a shame,” Frank Sereno said.

Sereno looks past the roofs, the siding and the windows in Jackson County homes, instead seeing the people who live in them.

So much so, that he set up shop in Waldo Area Business Association waiting to help neighbors with the Jackson County assessment appeal process.

“I saw seniors come in and had no idea that their taxes were going to increase,” he said. “The deadline is now July 31 and seniors and people who are non-tech savvy are having a really hard time filing this appeal before the deadline.”

Sereno teamed up with other qualified volunteers to help neighbors living in the area.

The volunteers pulled comps, helped file appeals and gave them an understanding of what happens next in the process.

“These are my neighbors, right? You sit down for 30-45 minutes, you calm them down and you walk them through the process," he said "They fully understand, now process, and more importantly, they understand what’s going to happen with the appeal.”

Neighbors helping neighbors, Sereno says it's a level of comfortability that isn’t always easy to find.

“It didn’t really matter where you were from, it was like that for everyone that was coming in,” he said.

Below are more workshops Sereno is hosting:



Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waldo Area Business Association, 7222 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114

Tuesday, July 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Waldo Public Library, 201 E 75th St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64114

Wednesday, July 26, 10 a.m to 12 p.m. Waldo Area Business Association 7222 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114

Wednesday, July 26, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Waldo Public Library, 201 E 75th St., Kansas City, Missouri, 64114

Thursday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Waldo Area Business Association, 7222 Wornall Road, Kansas City, Missouri, 64114

