Man pleads guilty to 2017 escape from Lansing Correctional Facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 38-year-old man plead guilty Friday to aggravated escape from Lansing Correctional Facility and felony of a Department of Corrections facility after a 2017 prison escape from the facility, according to Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson.

In June 2017, James Stewart II was serving a sentence at Lansing Correctional Facility for an aggravated robbery.

While assigned to a work crew, Stewart left the facility in a 2008 Chevy Impala belonging to the prison.

Shawnee officers pursued and intercepted Stewart.

“We’re grateful to all the agencies that assisted in this apprehension. Even though the apprehension only took two hours it still took a lot of effort and expense to assure his capture,” Thompson said.

Stewart's sentencing is set for March 9.

