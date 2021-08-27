Man pleads guilty to shooting a Z-Trip driver 26 times during a robbery

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — A man pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to shooting a female Z-Trip driver 26 times as the two were inside the driver's car in Kansas City, Missouri.

Derron Nevels, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and discharging a firearm during a violent crime, according to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office.

The incident began when the Z-Trip driver picked up Nevels on Dec. 4, 2018, in Northeast Kansas City.

A camera inside the car showed Nevels getting into the backseat of the car, the news release states.

Nevels proceeded to rob the driver, holding a gun to her head.

A second suspect reached into the car and hit the woman on her back and face. Nevels shot the her 26 times, the release states.

The driver survived the attack, but continues to have serious physical problems from wounds suffered in the attack.

Using Facebook and cellphone information, police tracked down Nevels.

Police arrested him six days after the shooting as he got off a bus with the rifle used in the shooting stuffed down his pants, according to the news release.

Two women tied to the robbery and shooting were also were charged.

Bailee Anna Maria Prieto, 21, of Kansas City, Kansas, and Melani Yitzel Collazo Jimenez, 23, of Kansas City, Missouri, have pleaded guilty to being accessories after the fact of the robbery, the news release states.

Prieto's phone was used to call for the Z-Trip ride, the news release states.

She got rid of the phone after the robbery.

Jimenez went with Nevels to get his phone from the Z-Trip driver's car and allowed Nevels, Prieto and others to use her apartment after the shooting.

No sentencing date has been set.