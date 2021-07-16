Watch
Man sentenced for exchanging gunfire with police outside Mission elementary school in 2019

Posted at 12:44 PM, Jul 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who exchanged gunfire with police at Highlands Elementary School in 2019 was sentenced by a Johnson County judge on Friday.

In May, Dylan Ruffin pleaded guilty to several charges related to the incident. Those charges included two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and one count of firing a gun into an occupied home.

Johnson County Judge Neil B. Foth sentenced Ruffin to an underlying 48 months and granted him 36 months of probation.

In 2019, Ruffin fired shots at Highlands Elementary School, which prompted the school to go into lockdown. When officers responded, they shot Ruffin in the leg.

During his probation, Ruffin with be placed at the Johnson County Adult Residential Center.

