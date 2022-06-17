Watch
Man sentenced to life in prison in shooting death of 12-year-old boy in Leavenworth

Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 17, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was sentenced for his role in the shooting death of a 12-year-old boy in Leavenworth in April 2021.

Jaylen LaRon Johnson, 18, was convicted in May after being charged in the death of Brian Henderson, Jr.

Johnson was charged with one count of first degree murder, one count of criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle causing great bodily harm, one count of criminal discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and one count of criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On April 14, 2021, Johnson was a passenger in a car at Kare Pharmacy for a gun deal.

After realizing the gun was a BB gun, Johnson began to shoot at the vehicle the sellers were in.

The vehicle was hit 11 times by bullets and Henderson was hit several times.

Johnson was sentenced to life in prison.

