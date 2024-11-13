Man who said he was 'hearing voices' accused of killing victim during dominoes game at KCMO home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another man during a dominoes game inside a Kansas City, Missouri, house, according to court documents.

Malik Johnson, of North Carolina, is charged in Jackson County Court with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of 27-year-old Marcus Oldham.

The murder happened Saturday evening in the 2700 block of Garfield Avenue.

Officers went to the house just after 6 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

They found Oldham unresponsive at a table suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives interviewed a witness who said Johnson was sitting on a window sill next to the table while Oldham played dominoes.

The witness said Oldham yelled "domino," to indicate he won the game.

Moments later, the witness heard two gunshots and allegedly saw Johnson pointing a revolver at Oldham.

The witness said he ran and called police.

A second witness told detectives Johnson drove to Kansas City from North Carolina the day of the killing.

They also said there was no argument or other trouble between Oldham and Johnson.

The second witness said that in an earlier conversation with Johnson, he had asked if the witness believed he was crazy because his grandma and mother had called Johnson crazy.

An associate of Johnson's from North Carolina was later contacted by detectives.

She told them that in recent months, Johnson said he had been hearing voices and had grown more paranoid.

He told the woman he was being watched and that people were trying to get him.

—

