Man's body found in Miami County pond Monday near where missing man last seen

Authorities said they found a man's body Monday in a pond near West 247th Street and U.S 69 Highway in Miami County, but have not confirmed the man is Jordan Yust.

"We cannot confirm it's him, but we are pretty confident in the identification it's him," said Miami County Undersheriff Matthew Kelly.

Yust, 37, has been missing since March 3rd.

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa reported Yust left his Olathe home after making comments that suggested self-harm.

At about 5:40 p.m. that day, his car was seen on the shoulder of northbound U.S. 69 Highway near West 247th Street.

The only item left behind was Yust's wallet. He left his cell phone at home.

Jeff Maxwell, Yust's brother-in-law, told Gamboa earlier this month that Yust was a loving father, husband, and best friend.

"Jordan is the type of person I want to be," Maxwell said.

Erin Maxwell Jordan Yust remains missing after law enforcement and the community search for him near the rural northeast corner of Miami County, Kansas.

While the Olathe Police Department was the lead agency on the missing person case, the Miami County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook on March 12th that they received a tip that led search crews to an area near West 247th Street and Ridgeview Road.

Authorities told KSHB 41's reporter, Ryan Gamboa, that their investigation led them to believe Yust may have been there a few days before.

Searches for Yust included efforts using specially-trained dogs, the Kansas Search and Rescue Team, the Missouri Search and Rescue Team, the Kansas Highway Patrol Aviation Unit and Taking it to the Streets.

Approximately 10 specialized canines - including tracking, human remains detection, and bloodhounds were deployed to assist in the search.

Co-workers of Yust from Garmin also aided in the search.

