Today marks important date in timeline of legal recreational marijuana in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marks one of several key dates in Missouri as the state continues on the path toward legal recreational marijuana.

Starting today, Missourians can legally possess three ounces of marijuana.

RELATED | Your marijuana questions answered

Today also marks the start of reviewing cases of people previously convicted of non-violent marijuana possession. Starting today, medical marijuana dispensaries can begin applying for recreational licenses.

KSHB

In November , Missouri voters signed off on an amendment that made the recreational use of marijuana legal, but it was only the start of a months-long process until residents could legally purchase the drug.

Following the vote, state officials started to create rules laying out the exact details of the program.

A draft of those rules was released on Nov. 10, with public comment taken through Nov. 25.

MORE | Complete Marijuana in Missouri coverage from KSHB 41

As the calendar turns into December, state officials are finalizing those rules.

Starting in early January, Missourians can begin the application process for obtaining a license to grow their own marijuana for personal use.

Then in early February, the state faces a deadline to start approving recreational permits for businesses, though if the state finalizes rules, the approvals could happen earlier.

MORE | Submit your question about Missouri's new marijuana laws

—