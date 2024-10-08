Former Marion police chief at center of newspaper raid appears in court on felony obstruction charge

MARION, Kan. — The police chief who launched high-profile raids on a Kansas newsroom and two homes made his first court appearance Monday.

Gideon Cody, former police chief of Marion, Kansas was charged with obstruction, a low-level felony, for asking a witness to delete their text messages after the raids, according to two special prosecutors who reviewed the case.

While in court, Cody sat quietly with a blank expression.

Cody's attorney, Salvatore Intagliata filed a motion to dismiss the case based on a lack of evidence. However, Judge Ryan W. Rosauer denied this request in court Monday.

On Aug. 11, 2023, Cody raided the newspaper offices, the home of the vice mayor and the home of Eric Meyer, owner of Marion County Record, who lived with his 98-year-old mother, Joan Meyer.

Cody accused staff at the Marion County Record of committing identity theft against a local businesswoman by obtaining her driving information.

Cody also accused the vice mayor of committing a crime for sharing the information.

One day after the raids, Joan Meyer died, which sparked outrage across the country and thrust Cody into the national spotlight.

Two special prosecutors who evaluated the case determined no crimes were committed by journalists or the vice mayor.

Cody is the only person charged in connection to the raids.

The obstruction charge filed against Cody stems from a story the I-Team broke in September of 2023.

Kari Newell, the businesswoman at the center of Cody's investigation into the newspaper told the I-Team Cody asked her to delete their text messages.

Cody was suspended the same day the I-Team reported the information. Within days, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation began looking into the claims and interviewed Newell about the deleted texts, according to court records.

Jessica McMaster/KSHB Former Marion, Kansas, Chief of Police Gideon Cody made his first court appearance on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Marion County, Kansas.

Eric Meyer, owner of the Record, was in court reporting on the case Monday.

Meyer commented on Cody's appearance.

"I would've rather him been in a prison jumpsuit," Meyer said.

Shortly after the raids, Cody told the I-Team the justice system would be vindicated.

The I-Team asked Cody about that comment as he left court. Cody would not speak to the press but his attorney gave a vague response.

"If I have anything to say at all on behalf of Cody, it would be this: that the people of Marion County, really the most important people involved in this situation, take a minute to reserve judgment," Intagliata said. "Take a minute to avoid jumping to conclusions and allow the system to work."

While Intagliata asked the community to avoid jumping to conclusions, it's worth noting, Cody's investigation into the newspaper lasted three days. Cody launched the raids on the fourth day.

Cody's attorney said the "full" story will come out in court.

Meyer said he's disappointed Cody is only being charged in connection to the deleted texts, and not for the raids.

Meyer also said he's disappointed no one else is being held accountable.

Magistrate Judge Laura Viar signed off on the warrants.

The county attorney reviewed the warrants, but admits he didn't thoroughly read through the documents.

Additionally, the Marion County Sheriff's Department assisted in the raids.

Meyer and the vice mayor have also said other city leaders may have played a larger role in Cody's decision to launch the raids.

"He (Cody) shouldn't be the only one charged," Meyer said.

Monday's hearing lasted less than 10 minutes, during which Cody’s defense team asked Judge Rosauer for more time to review discovery - or the facts - in the case.

Prosecutors representing the state did not object to the extension, allowing the judge to set the next court hearing in the case for December.

As part of Monday’s hearing, Cody waived his right to appear at future hearings and court proceedings except for arraignment, trial, preliminary hearing and any plea.

The judge ordered a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning Cody only has to pay if he fails to show up to a required proceeding.

