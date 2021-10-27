Watch
Mark Alford announces bid for Missouri's 4th Congressional district

Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 11:01:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The field of candidates seeking the Republican nomination in Missouri's 4th Congressional District grew more crowded Wednesday.

Mark Alford said on 710 KCMO-AM Wednesday he plans to seek the Republican nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

The seat is currently held by Republican Vicky Hartzler. Hartzler is seeking the Republican nomination to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.

The district covers a largely rural stretch between Kansas City and southwest Missouri and east toward Sedalia and Columbia.

In July, Missouri State Rep. Sara Walsh announced her intentions to seek the Republican nomination. In August, businesswoman Kalena Bruce also announced intentions to win the Republican nomination.

Alford spent several years as an anchor at WDAF-TV in Kansas City.

