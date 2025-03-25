Martin City Brewing Company to expand to South Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Martin City Brewing Company announced its sixth restaurant, Martin City Tavern, will open in the South Plaza neighborhood.

The new concept is on track to open by Memorial Day weekend at 4950 Main Street, formerly a Spin! Pizza location.

Martin City Tavern will feature an expanded menu beyond the brewery's typical pizza and taproom fare.

"Guests can expect a full-service kitchen offering burgers, sandwiches and an array of elevated pub favorites alongside MCBC’s renowned craft beers," Martin City shared in a news release.

The new location will also include a patio.

"From our beginnings as a small brewery in Martin City to now operating six restaurants, a coffee brand and expanding partnerships, it's an exciting time. Martin City Tavern represents the next evolution of our journey, and we can't wait to share it with Kansas City", Matt Moore, founder of Martin City Brewing Company, said in the release.

