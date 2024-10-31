Mattie Rhodes Center honors lives lost with Dia de los Muertos display

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Near Mattie Rhodes Center’s locations in the Northeast and Westside neighborhoods, there are rows of crosses planted in the ground with names written on them.

The more than 70 crosses represent the lives of people in those areas lost to violence, many of the teens and young adults.

A gathering of families at the Northeast location in Indian Mound Park started with a prayer for those decorating the crosses as part of Mattie Rhodes' Dia de los Muertos events.

Jessica Martinez was among the parents in the small crowd. She lost her son Mihail to violence almost one year ago.

“I think he will always be remembered by me and his friends,” Martinez said. “For me, no time has passed. For me, I remember him every day.”

Martinez said her son was a friendly person who loved children but will never have the opportunity to have his own.

It pains her to see so many other families in the same position.

Nicole Lewis lost her brother and cousin in a double homicide earlier this year.

“We were a strong family,” Lewis said. “We were a tight-knit family and with this happening it’s like a missing link.”

Dia de los Muertos is primarily celebrated in Hispanic households, but when Mattie Rhodes offered her family a place in this temporary cemetery, Lewis felt like her community supported her in her grief.

“It’s heartwarming. I’m grateful. I thank them for that,” she said. “So if I can, I am going to continue to step up.”

Mattie Rhodes Center is hosting a closing ceremony on Nov. 15. The center will take down the crosses on Nov. 13, ahead of the ceremony.

