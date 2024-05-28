May 28, 2024, marks 5 years since destructive EF4 tornado in Linwood, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — May 28, 2024, marks five years since an EF4 tornado ravaged through Linwood, Kansas, injuring 18 people.

The storm was on the ground for nearly 32 miles and was more than a mile wide at certain points.

The 170 mph winds of the massive, rain-wrapped tornado first touched down south of Clinton Lake. It then moved southeast of Lawrence, across the Kansas River and ended in Linwood.

On the five-year anniversary, Douglas County Emergency Management posted on social media about how lives were “changed or impacted” due to the storm.

“We are forever grateful to everyone who provided monetary donations and gave of their time, talents and equipment to help their neighbors in their time of need,” Douglas County Emergency Management posted.

The agency also shared that more than $68,5000 was distributed to individuals affected by the tornado, and more than 20 agencies and organizations responded to provide recovery support.

The same day of the Linwood tornado, an EF2 touched down in Kearney, Missouri.

Kearney’s storm peaked at 115 mph winds, 5.84 miles in length and 400 yards in width. Several homes and trees were damaged as a result.

Before the Linwood tornado, the most recent EF4s in the KSHB 41 viewing area occurred between 2003-2007.



Linn County, Kansas: 2/28/2007

Clinton County, Missouri: 5/30/2004

Wyandotte County, Kansas: 5/3/2003

The only EF5 ever recorded in the KC metro was in Ruskin Heights on May 27, 1957.

