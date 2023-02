KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mayor Quenton Lucas says he's ready for a Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Early this morning at the airport on his way back to Kansas City, mayor Lucas talked to our Lindsay Shively and says he's ready to party in KC.

The mayor says plans have been underway for some time, and he's looking forward to Chiefs kingdom celebrating Wednesday afternoon.

Hundreds of people have been planning the parade for some time, and security is the next step to get finalized before the big day.