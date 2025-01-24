KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said taxpayers should not feel cheated that the U.S. Department of Justice concluded investigations into hiring and employment practices at the city’s police and fire departments without ordering any further action.

The Department of Justice opened investigations in KCFD in 2021 and KCPD in 2022. Both investigations centered on possibilities of discrimination in hiring and promoting employees of color.

“I’m hardened that both of those organizations are no longer under investigation,” Lucas said. “That doesn’t mean we won’t continue to do the work to ensure we have a safe city long term, but also one where everyone feels like they can have advancement and promotional opportunities whether at KCFD or KCPD.”

Watch the mayor's remarks in the video player below.

Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks out on DOJ concluding investigations into police and fire departments

Lucas said he’s proud of the changes the city’s made within each department since the investigations began, which includes changes to top leaders.

“I have confidence we have a very good fire department. Do we make mistakes sometimes, absolutely. But I understand we’re trying to do better,” Lucas said. “I don’t think the voters or taxpayers of Kansas City need to feel cheated in any way.”

Lucas pointed out the letter closing the police investigation came last week while Joe Biden was still president. The DOJ’s letter regarding the fire department came after Donald Trump took office.

Lucas said the city is committed to giving every employee and job applicant an opportunity despite changes President Trump is making to diversity, equity, and inclusion policies at the federal level.

