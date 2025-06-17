Medicaid town hall expected to draw people from across Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Families with the advocacy group Little Lobbyists planned a town hall Tuesday on proposed Medicaid cuts in President Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill."

The town hall is scheduled for Tuesday night at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 7740 Lackman Road, in Lenexa. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

House Republicans passed the spending bill. The bill is now in the Senate's hands.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates a nearly $800 billion reduction in federal Medicaid spending over the next 10 years if the bill is passed. Most Republicans support the bill, saying it aims to cut down on fraud, waste, and abuse within Medicaid.

Ryan Jolly, a mom of four children with brain injuries, and an ambassador with Little Lobbyists, is among those fighting to protect the program she said is essential for her family's healthcare needs.

"What we're trying to do is show our families are just like your families," Jolly said.

Jolly said that anyone could suddenly find themselves dependent on Medicaid services.

"Anybody is one hard hit on the football field away from needing these services, you or I as adults are one tragic car accident away from needing the kind of care that only Medicaid provides," Jolly said. "The idea that there are going to be no cuts to Medicaid, I think, is a pie in the sky, a wish and a dream."

According to healthcare non-profit KFF, the Medicaid cuts would mean approximately 157,000 Missourians and 30,000 Kansans would no longer be enrolled in Medicaid by 2034.

Diana Jolly, one of Ryan's children who has a brain injury, shared her perspective on the importance of the program to their family.

"Medicaid, at least in our family, plays a big role," Diana said. "Most of the things we have access to is because of Medicaid."

She expressed concerns about what cuts could mean for her siblings who also rely on the program.

"I'd be heartbroken if Medicaid was cut and something happened to my little siblings," Diana said.

For the Jolly family, the fight is deeply personal.

"Medicaid affects every aspect of my life," Ryan said. "In a time of high partisan politics, where everybody's got a side to choose, this is truly a nonpartisan event," Jolly said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.