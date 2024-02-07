Watch Now
Medical procedure sidelines Unified Government Mayor Tyrone Garner, Mayor Pro Tem Tom Burroughs will fill in

KSHB 41 Staff
Posted at 10:07 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 23:09:42-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kansas Mayor Tyrone Garner announced he will step aside while he recovers from a medical procedure.

Mayor Garner said in a Facebook post At-Large District 2 Commissioner, Tom Burroughs, who serves as Mayor Pro Tem, will carry out the majority of the mayor's duties in his absence.

No word on when the mayor will resume his duties.

Garner was sworn into office on Dec. 13, 2021.

He is the 31st mayor of Kansas City, Kan., and the fifth Mayor/CEO since government consolidation in 1997, according to the city's website.

