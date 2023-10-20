Meet KC, a therapy dog at a Grain Valley elementary School bringing joy

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Matthews Elementary School’s mascot may be an eagle, but the top dog is KC.

KC is a two-year-old Whoodle who is the school’s trained therapy dog. Her purpose is to comfort staff and students and help them feel their best.

“It’s a stressful time and we're all busy and so to see her and to take a moment to pet her or just to feel that love is good for kids. It's good for adults, and it's good for her too,” said Principal Dr. Brandi Gump.

Teachers and students are trained to know all about KC from how to interact with her to her unique traits such as her Power Paw. She has an abnormal paw that doesn’t slow her down at recess, showing students with disabilities that they can still thrive.

KC isn’t the only therapy dog in Grain Valley Schools. There are dogs and handlers at each of the 8 district buildings. The dogs are possible thanks to Michael’s Peaceful Paws, a nonprofit that works to get therapy dogs in schools.

Being in education for more than 15 years, Principal Gump said having KC and the other therapy dogs in schools allows for a less stressful environment and boosts academic engagement.

“We talk a lot about just educating the whole child and that starts with our environment, right? We want to create these welcoming, loving, inviting spaces because that's how people thrive,” said Gump.

Students learn to have a sense of purpose and responsibility by spending one-on-one time with KC. They can be rewarded with reading time with KC or she can sit in on a counseling session if needed.