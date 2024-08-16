Meet Marshall — the AI security robot patrolling a Raytown shopping center

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire.

When Ipanema Management took over the Brywood Center on East 63rd Street — Amanda Bellemere said they had a crime issue. On top of that, she said they had a hard time with on-scene security.

“Ever since we bought the property in August of 2022 it has been a struggle to get full-time security here. It was costing us an arm and a leg. We have security guards not showing up, not doing their job,” said Bellemere.

Searching for a solution, Ipanema Management bought a Knightscope K5 outdoor security robot, but they call it Marshall. He has been on duty since April going up and down the parking lot 24/7 — minus the breaks he takes to charge.

Marshall is 420 pounds, almost 5’4” and moves at around three miles per hour. The robot is full of Artificial Intelligence. It has four cameras on top that are always on and recording, equipped with technology to scan license plates, detect people, and take notes of IP addresses. It isn’t armed but instead monitors the parking lot.

Bellemere said Marshall has significantly reduced the property’s crime.

"Before Marshall came, we had a lot of smash and grabs. We had a lot of storefronts being broken into. We've had cars going through buildings. And since Marshall has been here, and he has been patrolling all hours of the day and the night, our crime has significantly been reduced."

Knightscope’s website says the K5 has reduced its clients' crime reports by 46%.

Knightscope confirmed Marshall is the only K5 in the Kansas City area. Ipanema Management LLC, based in Miami, can control the robot from an iPad from anywhere and see what it sees. Overall, Bellemere said they are pleased with Marshall's presence, even if it gets stuck sometimes.