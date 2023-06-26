Memorial bench honoring fallen KCPD officer James Muhlbauer installed at Trail of Heroes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A memorial bench honoring fallen Kansas City, Missouri, police officer James Muhlbauer was recently installed at the Trail of Heroes.
Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ died in a crash on Feb. 16, 2023, at Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.
Jerron Lightfoot, 19, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.
The crash also left 52-year-old Jesse Eckesdead. Eckes was sitting on a concrete traffic signal island when the crash occured.
According to KCPD, the Trail of Heroes honors fallen members of the department.
A plaque honoring Champ will also be installed soon, according to the department. The Trail of Heroes is located behind KCPD's Shoal Creek Patrol division.
