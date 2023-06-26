Memorial bench honoring fallen KCPD officer James Muhlbauer installed at Trail of Heroes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A memorial bench honoring fallen Kansas City, Missouri, police officer James Muhlbauer was recently installed at the Trail of Heroes.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Memorial bench for Officer James Muhlbauer

Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ died in a crash on Feb. 16, 2023, at Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Jerron Lightfoot, 19, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The crash also left 52-year-old Jesse Eckesdead. Eckes was sitting on a concrete traffic signal island when the crash occured.

According to KCPD, the Trail of Heroes honors fallen members of the department.

A plaque honoring Champ will also be installed soon, according to the department. The Trail of Heroes is located behind KCPD's Shoal Creek Patrol division.

