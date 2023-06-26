Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Memorial bench honoring fallen KCPD officer James Muhlbauer installed at Trail of Heroes

Memorial bench for Officer James Muhlbauer
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department
Memorial bench for Officer James Muhlbauer
Memorial bench for Officer James Muhlbauer
Bench for Officer James Muhlbauer
Trail of Heroes in Kansas City
Posted at 2:52 PM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 15:52:08-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A memorial bench honoring fallen Kansas City, Missouri, police officer James Muhlbauer was recently installed at the Trail of Heroes.

Memorial bench for Officer James Muhlbauer
Memorial bench for Officer James Muhlbauer

Muhlbauer and his K-9 partner Champ died in a crash on Feb. 16, 2023, at Truman Road and Benton Boulevard.

Jerron Lightfoot, 19, of Tonganoxie, was charged with two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

The crash also left 52-year-old Jesse Eckesdead. Eckes was sitting on a concrete traffic signal island when the crash occured.

According to KCPD, the Trail of Heroes honors fallen members of the department.

A plaque honoring Champ will also be installed soon, according to the department. The Trail of Heroes is located behind KCPD's Shoal Creek Patrol division.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app