Mental Health Awareness Month: Tyler’s House KC giving teens the sanctuary they need

MISSION, Kan. — Teens are facing a mental health crisis. We asked a local high schooler what he thinks the state of teen mental health is like.

“I think it’s very not okay. I know multiple people and have multiple friends that are struggling right now, and they just can’t really get the help they need,” said Alastor Reynolds, a High School Freshman.

Reynolds said it's not okay, but Tyler's House KC is a local organization that wants to help. Reynolds called Tyler's House a place he feels safe and a place he feels like he belongs.

He wants our community to know the positive impact places like Tyler's House have on teen mental health.

“I mean, high school is a lot,” said Reynolds. “There’s a lot of work, there’s a lot of drama, there’s a lot of new things going on.”

When there was no school to keep him busy, he started spending time at Tyler's House.

“I kind of realized it’s so fun here. Sometimes I'd have a really stressful day and need to relax,” said Reynolds.

Relax and be surrounded by people like Cori Hastings, a former teacher who founded Tyler's House.

“I used to work at a local high school here and was just noticing a lot of students falling through the cracks,” said Hastings. “There was just not enough time to really target the needs of the students.”

Teens agree. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, heard from teens about their mental health.

Only half of them said their school thinks mental health matters.

“We’re just trying to reach them however we need to, with the overall thing being all of this is connection belonging, and it supports our mental health,” said Hastings.

High schoolers are welcome at Tyler's House on weekdays after school . They can be part of volunteer-led activities or just feel like they have a place to go, and according to Reynolds, a place to feel heard.

“It’s a very welcoming environment. I’m very comfortable here. Not just because I've been here a lot but because the people here, students and volunteers, are easy to talk to and you can just relate to them with so many other things,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds says he wishes schools had safe spaces like this. NAMI reported that two in three teens agree schools should teach what mental health is and how to find treatment.

I asked Reynolds what he'd do without Tyler's House.

“I don’t really know what I'd do, honestly,” said Reynolds.

He encourages teens who feel the same to stop by.

“If you’re in high school, come to Tyler's House. We would love to have you,” said Reynolds.