Messenger Coffee Co. opening 2 locations on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Messenger Coffee Co., known for its locally-roasted coffee, fresh-baked breads and three-story space on Grand Boulevard, announced it will open two more locations in Kansas City, Missouri.

Messenger acquired the two Kaldi’s Coffee locations on the Country Club Plaza.

After a short rebranding and renovation period, Messenger anticipates dual grand openings in late April.

The Plaza locations will be the first expansions for Messenger beyond its flagship Crossroads cafe.

“Messenger Coffee looks forward to continuing the local artisan coffee experience residents, businesses and visitors to Kansas City have come to embrace,” said DanTrott, CEO of the FairWave Coffee Collective. “In combination with IBIS Bakery, the cafés will bring an exceptional neighborhood experience to the Plaza.”

FairWave Coffee Collective is a coalition of local coffee brands which provides best practices and support for shops.

The collective will work with Kaldi’s to find employees of those cafes work elsewhere.

Messenger is also home to Ibis Bakery goods.

—