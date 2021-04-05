Miami County Sheriff's Office equips deputies with autism sensory items

MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office is equipping all of its patrol cars with backpacks filled with autism sensory items to help personnel better communicate with people who have autism.

The initiative coincides with National Autism Awareness Month, and was inspired by Bryce Carter, an employee within the sheriff's office.

“It definitely started with our employee,” Cpt. Matthew Kelly said. “This is one way we can help him out as an agency and help us understand him (and others in the community) better.”

Carter has been the sheriff's office's Public Safety ITS director for three years. He has nonverbal autism, so he uses technology to help him communicate with others.

“It is amazing to see where I work support people with autism and disabilities because we normally don’t get opportunities,” Carter typed out on his Alternative and Augmentative Communication device.

However, the initiative isn’t limited to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Different entities within the county stepped in to help.

Lakemary Center, which specializes in special needs, provided the backpacks for free. The agency also provided training to deputies and sheriff’s office personnel.

First Option Bank approved a $2,500 grant for the sheriff’s office to purchase the autism sensory items, which include sunglasses, coloring books, weighted stuffed animals and various widgets to help calm or distract an individual.

“When the application came in, it was definitely a no-brainer,” Keri Peterson, of First Option Bank, said.

Kelly said he hopes other agencies will initiate similar measures.

“My goal is for all the law enforcement in our county, for all the EMS and for all the fire departments to have these tools in their vehicles as well because we’re not going to be at every scene,” Kelly said. “We’re not at every city call, every fire call or every EMS call. And they all deal with people with autism, so this is something I would love to have throughout our community.”

To learn how to implement a similar program in your community, contact Cpt. Kelly at mkelly@sheriffmiamicountyks.gov.