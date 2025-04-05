Miami County Sheriff's Office offers mental health resources to first responders' families

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan.

—

The Miami County Sheriff's Office, alongside numerous sponsors, held a mental health awareness event for law enforcement and military families.

The Centers for Disease Control report that law enforcement officers and firefighters are more likely to die by suicide than in the line of duty.

"We need mental health awareness to be at the forefront to be able to take care of ourselves," said Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly.

Jake Weller/KSHB Miami County Undersheriff Matt Kelly

The Miami County Mental Health Initiative Wellness event was created to provide resources for any first responder, their family, and anyone connected to the field. It's also open to military members and their families.

"First responders see crisis on an exponentially higher level than the average citizens," Kelly said. "We'll talk about what your feelings are. What you might be going through and how to cope and deal with crisis."

The free event held national speakers experienced in crisis intervention with law enforcement and military families.

Matt Kelly Miami County Mental Health Initiative

What makes this resource unique is with the community’s support, the Miami County Sheriff's Office offered childcare resources for families as well as meals and gift donations for the attendees.

Undersheriff Kelly says they plan to hold future events to further the reach around the Kansas City metro.

"We know that Miami County is a community that lacks resources. We came together as a group that is multiple jurisdictions, disciplines, that are here with one goal to help individuals with mental health," explained Kelly. "We see a certain level of mental health needs in working with the incarcerated and working with individuals in the jail and how that can wear on a person after a while."

Jake Weller/KSHB

Expanding mental health resources beyond the badge is the goal. Especially because the CDC reports EMS personnel are 1.39 times likely to die by suicide, and between 17% and 20% of public safety telecommunicators have symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

"It's the dispatchers that hear the screams on a call, knowing that might be someone's last breath," Kelly added. "You see the death of juveniles and our youth out on the streets. Having to take that home with you and deal with your own family, it's hard to take those images out of your mind."

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, dial 9-8-8 for a free and anonymous suicide lifeline.

If you want to contribute to the Miami County Mental Health Initiative, contact the Miami County Sheriff's Office at 913-294-3232.

—