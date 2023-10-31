Miami County's Drive-In at Midway is in need of community support amid dwindling attendance

PAOLA, Kan. — After the COVID-19 pandemic, drive-in movie theaters had a bit of a resurgence, allowing people to enjoy the silver screen at a distance.

Now, Heather and Michael Wood, the owners of the Drive-In at Midway in Paola, Kansas, are asking the community for help in saving their piece of history.

“I feel drive-in theaters are a piece of everyone’s childhood that spans across the decades,” said Heather Wood. “I think they will stand the test of time if we can save the ones that are left.”

From falling fencing to old equipment, the Woods said repairs were impossible with low ticket sales this season.

They would need multiple sell-out weekends to afford building a new fence and playground for moviegoers.

“Overwhelmed and stressed out,” said Heather Wood while describing her list of needed renovations. “Very overwhelmed.”

The Woods bought the drive-in theater in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket sales from blockbusters like Maverick supported renovations of their concessions stand, but attendance has dwindled over the last three seasons.

Community members in downtown Paola Tuesday afternoon shared their fond memories of the drive-in theater from their childhood.

One person added, “I think it’s something to fight for.”

If you would like to donate to the Drive-In at Midway, the Woods have set up an online fundraiser.

