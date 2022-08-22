Mid-Continent celebrates installation of ‘Tiney’ outside new Green Hill Library Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Your eyes don’t deceive you, that’s a giant fork sculpture atop one of the rocks that guard the entrance to Mid-Continent Public Library’s Green Hills Library Center.

The art installation, dubbed “Tiney” by library staff, celebrates the Culinary Center at the new library, located at 8581 N. Green Hills Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

Courtesy of MCPL Your eyes don’t deceive you, that’s a giant fork sculpture atop one of the rocks that guard the entrance to Mid-Continent Public Library’s new Green Hills Library Center.

The Green Hills Library Center, which replaces the Boardwalk Branch that closed in March 2022, will have a soft open Wednesday as library staff christens the drive-thru service.

Customers will be able to pick up holds and drop off returns via the drive-thru window starting at 9 a.m., with Broadway Branch holds automatically transferred to the Green Hills branch unless otherwise requested.

The new library’s full opening will be announced in the coming weeks.

It will include the Culinary Center, which will be inside the Green Hills Library Center and offer food-based programming for patrons of all ages and commercial kitchen space for Kansas City-area food businesses.

Metal One in Lee’s Summit fabricated the sculpture.