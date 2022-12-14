Watch Now
Mid-Continent Public Library announces plans for new East Independence Branch

Courtesy of Mid-Continent Public Library
Mid-Continent Public Library announced plans Wednesday to open a third library branch in Independence, the East Independence Branch, in 2024.
Posted at 5:29 PM, Dec 14, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mid-Continent Public Library announced plans Wednesday to open a third library branch in Independence in 2024.

The new location, the East Independence Branch, will be built on a 5 1/2-acre plat south of Interstate 70 and east of Little Blue Parkway.

Construction will begin next year, according to a release from Mid-Continent Public Library.

The library system’s board of trustees approved plans Tuesday evening to build the new facility on land acquired earlier this year in a deal with Lane 4 Property Group, which involved swapping the old Red Bridge Branch building in Kansas City, Missouri.

The East Independence Branch will be approximately 12,500 square feet. It will include a community program room, meetings rooms, a children’s area and outdoor seating.

Voters passed Proposition L in 2016, which increased funding to Mid-Continent Public Library for the renovation of all existing branches and construction of several new branches.

The library system provides regular updates on the progress of capital projects.

