Midwest Talent Showcase supports youth anti-crime efforts

The Midwest Talent Showcase Friday night at the Kansas City Music Hall will feature a special emphasis on keeping young people safe.

“It takes all of us joining together to combat this problem that we’re having,” said Lisa Raye, director of Youth for Success.

The problem is the recent increase in criminal activity, particularly among teens and young adults.

“Working with the OG's as far as keeping the youth together,” Raye said. “Binding each community, each service, each youth group together.”

Keeping Communities On Guard, also known as the KC OGs, is a community outreach organization.

The talent show will raise money to support programs like Youth for Success.

“We feed them, we just do whatever, lifestyle training, like I said, mentorship,” said Raye. “We also pass out mental health literature. Conflict resolution as far as what happens at school.”

It’s programs like those, according to Raye, that will keep young people off the streets and less likely to be involved in criminal activity. The programs are designed to instill hope and unite the community to address the root causes of violence.

“We’re saying to the Kansas City audience, 'If you don’t want them on the Plaza if you don’t want them in the mall, come support this,"' said Lamar Vickers, CEO of Keeping the Community on Guard. "We’re going to give them something positive to do."

The show will provide exposure for performers and a safe place to display their talents.

“We have a lot of talent here and we just need an outlet to be able to showcase young talent,” said William Woodruff, president of Keeping the Community on Guard.

Though this is the group's first talent show, more shows are planned.

