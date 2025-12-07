KSHB 41 reporter Elyse Schoenig covers the cities of Shawnee and Mission. She also focuses on issues surrounding the cost of health care, saving for retirement and personal debt. Share your story idea with Elyse .

As a former competitive gymnast and someone who covers stories in the city of Shawnee, this story was made for me!

I'd heard that the Mill Creek Activity Center was renovating its space to take on more gymnasts. The center has more than 200 people on its waitlist!

Mill Creek Activity Center to increase gymnastics space to help meet demand in Johnson County

I also knew the state of Kansas discontinued its high school gymnastics program, so I honestly thought this was a perfect potential solution for any up-and-coming gymnastics lovers like me.

"I think there's a little bit of a push just in youth sports across the board, trying to get kids active, trying to get them involved, giving them an outlet for socialization," said Kendra Martiny, the Mill Creek Activity Center gymnastics program recreation coordinator.

