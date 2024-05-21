Minor in custody in connection to deadly shooting of 11-year-old Kansas City girl

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A minor is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 11-year-old Kourtney Freeman, police confirmed.

Freeman tragically lost her life on April 10 after the shooting unfolded near Flora Avenue and east 33rd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police responded to the area on reports of shots fired just before 10 p.m. that night.

On arrival, officers located Freeman suffering from gunshot wounds and unresponsive.

She was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

Freeman's loved ones are remembering her for her love of sports but also for her love for other people.

"That was wrong; she had nothing to do with whatever is going on out here in the world," Samantha Freeman, Kourtney's mother, previously said at a vigil honoring her. "She was just blooming; she had a whole life ahead of her. I knew she was going to do something with it, unlike some people who waste their lives and waste their time."

On Tuesday, a Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson confirmed a minor is in custody in connection to her death.

No other details on the minor's age were immediately available.

