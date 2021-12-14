Minsky's Pizza to release Crab Rangoon pizza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For those deciding whether to eat pizza or Chinese food for dinner, Minsky's Pizza might have the solution for them.

The Kansas City-based pizza joint announced it will release a Crag Rangoon Pizza on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The pie will include crab meat, cream cheese, Wisconsin Mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic, roasted red pepper and a drizzle of sweet Thai chili sauce.

It will also be topped with wonton strips and green onions.

“We thought it would be fun to mix up the flavors on a specialty pizza over the holidays," Minsky's Pizza CEO and founder Gregg Johnson said. "We knew the crab meat and cream cheese really worked together – and the sweet Thai chili sauce along with the garlic and red pepper gave it a nice zing. Of course, you can’t leave out the mozzarella – and the crispy won ton strips on top add a nice crunch. This pizza tastes great on any crust but, in my opinion, the cauliflower crust really completes the taste we were aiming for with the Gourmet Crab Rangoon.”

Minsky's will serve the Crab Rangoon Pizza for a limited time or while supplies last.