'Miraculously, she's here': Lee's Summit woman wants justice after falling victim to snowy hit-and-run

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. — One woman is lucky to be alive after being struck by a vehicle during a snowy Saturday night in downtown Lee's Summit on Saturday.

"Miraculously, she's here; I thought I lost my wife last night," Jason Stanfield said.

Jacob Stanfield feels lucky that his wife, Katrina Stanfield, is alive.

“I’m grateful that I am here. I'm still processing it. It was a lot that happened really fast, and I was blacked out for part of it," Katrina Stanfield said. "I saw it when it hit me.”

The couple was meeting friends in downtown Lee's Summit when a driver hit Katrina Stanfield near SE 3rd and Douglas Streets around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night.

“At the crosswalk, all cars were stopped, and as we were crossing, her arm was in my arm and I was on her left side, and this car is taking a left just going at full speed, and I assumed it was going to stop as it saw us, but it didn’t," Jacob Stanfield said. “The car just took her; it just took her from me.”

Katrina Stanfield says she really doesn't remember what happened.

“I couldn't stop shaking; my clothes were really wet, and I was cold and just trying to figure out what was going on," she said.

Angela George, a witness and friend, saw the entire ordeal as her husband and Jacob Stanfield tried to chase after the car, ultimately losing it.

Rushing to Katrina Stanfield's side, George said she's happy her friend is OK.

"I don’t really think the snow played a part in it at all, except for maybe giving her a softer landing," George said. “Katie is a hairdresser, and she stands on her feet, and the injuries she sustained — you don’t know right away all the time."

Thankfully, Katrina Stanfield is recovering at home with no broken bones or critical injuries.

Still her loved ones want accountability and safety for their community.

“It was an accident; I truly believe it was an accident, and we get through those things we work through," Jacob Stanfield said.

