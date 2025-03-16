Mission coffee shop targeted in 1st break-in after 7 years of business

MISSION, Kan. — Police in Mission are looking for those responsible for a break-in last weekend at Urban Prairie Coffee on Johnson Drive.

Mission coffee shop targeted in first break in after seven years of business

Employees arrived at work Monday morning to find the front door shattered.

“I got a text Monday morning from our employees who were coming in that the window of the door was busted out, there was glass everywhere, a huge rock and the register was gone,” said Mason Hans, Urban Prairie Coffee owner.

Urban Prairie Coffee Mission business break in

Hans said the shop fixed the door quickly and operated as normal last week, but he still has questions he wants answered.

The thief threw a rock at the door to get inside. The shattered door was the biggest expense, costing about $1,500 to replace.

This incident was the first burglary for the business in its seven years. Hans said it’s not something he's seen happen in the area often.

KSHB Mason Hans

“I've had Mission Board Games for eight and a half years, and we've been here as Urban Prairie Coffee for the last almost seven years, and we've never had any sort of break-ins or theft,” Hans said.

But Hans remains positive. He’s had the very opposite of this experience in the past.

“One time, I was really tired and I left without locking up or turning off the lights, just after a long day. And I had somebody who wandered in, found my phone number and called me and said, 'Hey, you know you left your door unlocked and you should come lock up.' Just a good Samaritan," Hans recalled.

KSHB Mason Hans

Hans still feels very safe in Mission, but he is increasing security measures and adding cameras to the store.

Mission police said Thursday the department is still looking into what happened.

“We just had so many people coming in and saying, 'We're really sorry this happened to you.' But, you know, we're happy that no one was hurt, and the damage is minimal,” Hans said. “We appreciate our community, and we love our community.”

