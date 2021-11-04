Watch
Missouri attorney general to sue to stop private employer vaccine mandate

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis.
Posted at 8:56 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 09:56:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Thursday that he will sue to stop the new government rule that mandates companies with 100 or more employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or get tested weekly.

The mandate by the Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is set to take effect Thursday.

Pres. Biden previewed the mandate in September, and the requirements are estimated to affect up to 84 million workers.

“The federal government does not have the authority to unilaterally force private employers to mandate their employees get vaccinated or foot the bill for weekly testing. I’ve been in discussions with businesses in Missouri, including a trailer manufacturing company in mid-Missouri, who say that this vaccine mandate will crush their business," Schmitt said in a statement. "We will be on file first thing tomorrow morning to halt this illegal, unconstitutional attempt by the Biden Administration and the federal government to impose their will on thousands of Missouri businesses and millions of Missourians. Missouri will not roll over, we will not back down – we will file suit imminently.”

Schmitt announced a similar lawsuit last week against the mandate requiring federal contractors to get vaccinated.

