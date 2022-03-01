Missouri auditor to release long-awaited audit of Clay County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway will be in Liberty on Wednesday to present her long-awaited audit of the Clay County Commission.

Galloway is expected to release the audit around 1:30 p.m.

In a news release Tuesday, Galloway described the audit as one constantly under attack from former Clay County Commissioners.

The back and forth between county commissioners and Galloway’s office dates back to at least 2019 , during which county officials refused to comply with subpoenas.

Commissioners also asked for extensions in 2020 after a judge ordered the county to cooperate with Galloway.

