Missouri awards 1st round of microbusiness cannabis dispensary, wholesale licenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s 5th congressional district, which includes Kansas City, received more applications for a microbusiness dispensary license than any of the other seven districts in the state.

The Department of Health and Senior Services, whose Division of Cannabis Regulation oversees the rollout of legalized recreational marijuana in Missouri, announced the 48 winners of the license lottery Monday ahead of Wednesday’s constitutionally mandated deadline.

Two dispensary applicants and four wholesale applicants in each of Missouri’s eight districts were granted a new microbusiness license.

DHSS received 194 applications for a new dispensary in District 5, nearly 30 more than any other congressional district.

Potluck THC LLC and Independence Dispensary LLC received the District 5 dispensary licenses.

Two other new dispensaries also were awarded via the District 6 lottery in the Kansas City area to the Herbal Home LLC in Gladstone and to James Robert Poe II in Northmoor.

A total of 155 dispensary applications were received in District 6, the third-most in the state.

There were also eight microbusiness licenses awarded in Districts 4, 5 and 6 to facilities in the Kansas City area or St. Joseph.

District 4 wholesale microsbusiness licenses were awarded to one facility in Cass, Bates and Johnson counties each.

District 4, which includes counties south of the Kansas City metropolitan area as well as much of mid-Missouri, received 127 wholesale license applications, the second-most in the state and more than Districts 5 and 6 combined.

District 5 had 52 wholesale applications and District 6 had 54.

Both dispensaries in District 4 to receive a license from 124 applications are located in Columbia.

A total of 48 microbusiness licenses were announced Monday. They can soon being to operate along with the other dispensaries and wholesale manufacturers that received licenses earlier in the year.

RELATED | Full list of microbusiness license approvals/denials

Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment that legalized adult-use cannabis for recreational purposes in November 2022.

Applicants chosen to receive a license have 48 hours to respond to an email regarding their approval notice and submit an acceptance letter of the license could be deactivated.

Applicants who did not receive a license through the lottery can submit a microbusiness application refund request beginning Nov. 2.

Forty-eight more microbusiness licenses will be awarded in each of the next two years via lottery process.

—