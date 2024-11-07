'Missouri came through': Passage of Amendment 3 should restore abortion rights in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Tuesday's general election in Missouri passed Amendment 3, which means abortion procedures could soon resume in the state.

For two years, it's been a back-and-forth battle initially triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning reproductive rights under Roe v. Wade.

KSHB 41 Missourians in support of Amendment 3

It led to women's advocates like Lauren Conaway to have conversations they never imagined they would be having.

"I can look at Prop 3 and say, 'Oh Missouri came through,"' said Conaway, founder of InnovateHER KC.

Conaway is a vocal advocate for women and their rights in the KC area. It's why she founded InnovateHER KC.

Passage of Amendment 3 and the repeal of Roe v. Wade is personal for her.

She had an abortion when she was 19.

"Whenever this topic comes up, I get a call…at least one," Conaway said. "It's not because I'm particularly articulate or hold legal knowledge. It's because I'm one of the few people willing to go on camera and say, 'Not only did I exercise my right to choose at one point, but it made my life better."'

While Conaway questioned some decisions Missourians made in Tuesday's election, she expected voters to pass Amendment 3.

"I think I was vindicated that people believe human beings deserve agency and autonomy and privacy and all of these things we used to think were inalienable rights all of a sudden weren't," she said.

The passage of Amendment 3 doesn't immediately allow for abortions.

Hours after the it passed, Planned Parenthood and other advocates filed a petition in Jackson County Circuit Court that asks a judge to remove current laws and provisions that ban abortion in Missouri.

Planned Parenthood said abortion services could resume as early as December 5th.

But first, a judge must rule on their petition.

"I heard Missouri voters last night," Conaway said. "We need to get to the point where this is never a question again."