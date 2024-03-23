Missouri Democrats vote in presidential primary after state law change

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Democrats will hold a hybrid presidential primary Saturday across the state, with mail-in ballots being accepted and limited in-person voting.

The Saturday primary comes after a 2022 law change from the Missouri state legislature, switching presidential primaries to be party-ran instead of handled by the state. Missouri Republicans held a caucus earlier in March.

“The in-person caucus, it just felt like it was more limiting to the amount of people that you get to participate. Not everyone has the ability to take off a few hours from work on a Saturday," said Tyler McCall, Jackson County Democrats executive director. "Not everyone has the physical capacity to go and stand there and do that. So the Democrats created a hybrid model of allowing mail-in votes for this past month.”

Voting is from 8 a.m. to noon. Registered voters need to bring an ID. Polling locations are different from what people are used to. Jackson County has four polling locations.



United Eastern Democrats Office - 308 W Maple Ave. # 1, Independence, Missouri 64050



308 W Maple Ave. # 1, Independence, Missouri 64050 IAFF 42 - 6320 Manchester Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64133



6320 Manchester Ave., Kansas City, Missouri 64133 Pipefitters Local 533 - 8600 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64138



8600 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64138 IBEW 53 - 1100 Admiral Blvd., Kansas City, Missouri 64106

A full list of polling locations can be found at missouridemocrats.org.

Even though President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump secured their respective party nominations, McCall said this is still an important time to exercise your civic duty.

“In an election year like this, where things are wrapping up early, it's hard to get people energized and motivated. But I think it's always important to have a chance to participate in democracy and have your say,” McCall said.

McCall said after polls close at noon, votes will be taken to a secure location and counted. Results are due by March 28.

Mail-in ballots must be returned by March 23.