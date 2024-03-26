Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services warns of rise in measles cases, importance of vaccination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is urging parents to check their child’s vaccination records for an MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine.

The number of measles cases in the United States this year has already passed the number of cases in 2023.

Across the country, cities have seen an increase in cases in areas like Chicago, Miami and New York.

Dr. Todd Fristo works as a Saint Luke’s family medicine physician. He spoke to me Tuesday about the virus and vaccinations.

“I don’t think we want to scare people and make them like ‘ahh we are going to get measles and have all kinds of trouble’ but have people be aware of it,” Fristo said.

Doctors recommend kids get their first MMR dose at 12-15 months-old with a protection rate of 93%.

The second dose bumps up protection to 97%. Children typically receive their second dose from 4 to 6 years-old.

Fristo said he has gotten more questions about vaccines in the last few years.

“It’s very important as healthcare professionals to validate their concerns,” he said. “That does not mean you agree with all of their concerns but you validate them and you understand that they truly are concerned for the well-being of their family or their children or their loved ones.”

Measles is a highly contagious virus. If one person has the virus, up to 90% of people close to them who are not immune can become infected.

You can find a list of symptoms on the CDC’s website.

