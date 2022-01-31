Watch
Missouri Department of Transportation urges people to stay off roads during winter storm this week

Ron Busse/KSHB-TV
FILE: A snow plow gets ready to head out from a salt barn at I-35 and Lamar in February 2012.
You might see snow plows out tomorrow
Posted at 12:53 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 13:53:37-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing for the winter storm this week and urges people to stay off the roads.

A winter storm watch was issued for Kansas City starting late Tuesday night until midnight Thursday, and the metro could see snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

In a statement released Monday, MoDOT urged people to stay off the roads because of periods of ice and snow throughout the week.

The department said that if you must travel this week, you should consult the Traveler Information Map for road conditions as well as use extra caution and anticipate slower travel times.

“This is a potentially severe winter storm that will play out over several days and dump a mixed bag of freezing precipitation on most of the state,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in the statement. “Up to 12 inches or more of snow has been forecast for portions of Missouri and other areas may receive freezing rain, ice and sleet in advance of the snowfall.”

