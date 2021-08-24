Missouri DHSS urges Missourians to take precautions against the heat and humidity

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services urged Missourians to take precautions as temperatures and humidity rise across state.

DHSS said in a news release that heat-related illness can affect everyone, but the heat can especially affect the elderly, chronically ill and the very young.

"In 2020, 335 cases of heat-related illness, ranging in age from 5 months to over 90 years of age, were reported to DHSS," the release said. "The average age of reported illness was 44.7 years of age."

There were eight reported deaths from heat exposure in the state in 2020 with ages ranging from 26 to 86 years old.

The department recommended preventative measures to beat the heat and said the best measure is being in air conditioned place. DHSS has a list of cooling centers across the state on their website for people in need of an air conditioned environment.

Robert Knodell, the acting director of DHSS, urged Missourians to check on their neighbors and to report adults with disabilities or elderly people who need assistance because of the heat to the state's abuse and neglect hotline at 1-800-392-0210.

“Checking on those at greater risk for heat-related illnesses with the current COVID-19 situation can be as simple as making a phone call or sending a text message,” Knodell said. “A quick wellness check could potentially save someone’s life.”

The signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion are muscle cramps; heavy sweating; cold, pale and clammy skin; dizziness; headache; nausea or vomiting and fainting or passing out. People experiencing these symptoms should find a cool place and sip cool water. DHSS recommends seeking medical attention immediately if a person is throwing up or if the symptoms last for more than an hour.

The signs and symptoms of heat stroke are high body temperature (at 103 degrees or higher); hot, red, dry or damp skin; fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion or loss of consciousness. If a person is showing signs of heat stroke, 911 should be immediately called, they should be brought to a cool place and should not drink anything.

DHSS provided a list of steps people can take to stay cool:

