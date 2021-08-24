The dangerously hot stretch of weather lasts all week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

A prolonged stretch of very hot temperatures expected all week; Likely our second official heat wave of the summer

The Heat Advisory goes until 8pm Thursday; Heat index values get above 105° each day

Our next cold front and widespread chance of rain isn't until Sunday night

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: The very hot weather continues. A slight breeze will help some. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 96° Heat Index: 104-108°

Tonight: Mostly clear, staying warm and muggy. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 77°

Wednesday: More of the same heat and humidity. A few thunderstorms are possible in northern Missouri early in the day. Wind: S 10-15 mph. High: 97° Heat Index: 102-108°

Thursday: Sunshine and staying very hot and humid. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 77° High: 97° Heat Index: 101-108°

