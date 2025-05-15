Missouri Gaming Commission chairwoman says sports gambling will go live Dec. 1, not sooner

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod.

Chiefs Kingdom, circle Dec. 7 on your calendar, if you’re into sports gambling, because that's the first Chiefs home game — a Sunday night showdown with the Houston Texans — where you’ll be able to place a wager from your seat at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, according to the Missouri Gaming Commission.

Chairwoman Jan Zimmerman said that is the earliest the Missouri Gaming Commission, or MGC, which approved its final rules for sports betting Tuesday, expects sportsbooks in the Show-Me State to go live at casinos and mobile apps. The extensive vetting process will prevent the rollout from happening sooner.

“The process is very detailed by design, because we want to make sure that the people who get a license in the state of Missouri are people who should get a license,” Zimmerman said. “... It takes that long to get all of the information that we need, get the Ts crossed and the Is dotted, to make sure that we're issuing the licenses appropriately.”

The MGC started accepting license applications for sports-wagering licenses in Missouri on Thursday under temporary rules, which were also approved Tuesday. The final rules officially go into effect Aug. 30, and the last day for entities to file a license application is Sept. 12.

“We've been working on this for years,” Wes Rogers, a Kansas City, Missouri, councilman from the Northland, said. “The state needs the tax revenue. We're about to benefit from that — especially, as we've talked about for years, with Kansas and Illinois already doing this. They're taking a lot of revenue from us, so I'm looking forward to keeping that home.”

He also said he thinks it will aid in the effort to keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri.

Rogers stopped short of calling legal sports gambling a prerequisite, but he acknowledged that it definitely gave Kansas at least one significant advantage before Missouri voters passed a constitutional amendment in November.

“I'm glad we don't have to answer that question,” Rogers said. “We did the right thing. It's going to help us keep the teams, and I'm happy for that.”

Under the new law, the Chiefs and Royals will be allowed to operate a sportsbook at their respective stadiums, though experience in other states suggests most bets will be placed via phone apps.

“I actually did that once when the Chiefs lost to the Colts a couple years ago in Indianapolis, and it changes the environment,” Rogers said. “It changes the experience for fans, for sure, and it makes it better for the people who want to do that.”

Soon, that will include Chiefs fans — and Royals, Kansas City Current, St. Louis Cardinals and Blues, and St. Louis City SC fans.

“I don't think anybody probably will feel really good until we get to the time where you know it's actually become effective,“ Zimmerman said, “but they've (the MGC staff) just done an amazing job. … A year from now, nobody in Missouri will remember a time when we didn't have sports wagering, right?”

