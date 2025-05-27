Missouri Gov. Kehoe calls for June 2 special session to discuss disaster relief resources, stadium incentives

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced Tuesday a special session will be held Monday, June 2, for the general assembly to discuss three main topics: disaster relief resources, the stadium tax-incentive program and “critical” budget appropriations.

Kehoe said he spoke with both chambers and both sides of the aisle before calling the special session.

“I’m optimistic that we can work together to make this time count and use the rare opportunity to benefit the future of our state,” Kehoe said.

The governor said disaster assistance will address four recent storms from March, April and May. Damage ranged from loss of life to extensive building and infrastructure loss.

He said first responders, professionals and volunteers, have been the “unsung heroes” of response efforts.

Kehoe said the special session will work to expand eligibility for funds.

More specifically, Kehoe said the general assembly will consider legislation that:



Establishes an income tax deduction for insurance policy deductibles incurred by homeowners and renters.

Relief would be capped at $5,000 per household/per disaster/per calendar year.

Enhances the utility of the Missouri Housing Development Commission’s Missouri Housing Trust Fund by “expanding eligibility and removing administrative burdens and costs to expedite aid for Missouri families with Disaster Housing Response Grants.”

Expands eligibility for emergency aid by appropriating $25 million to the Missouri Housing Trust Fund for “general administration of affordable housing activities.”

When addressing the ongoing stadium saga, Kehoe said the special session will help the general assembly to further work on legislation to retain the Chiefs and Royals.

“The Kansas City Chiefs and Royals are Missouri’s teams,” Kehoe said.

Senate Bill 80 has already passed the House.

Gov. Kehoe said the Chiefs contribute $575 million annually in economic value, bringing the state nearly $30 million in tax revenue.

As for the Royals, Kehoe said a new ballpark district could generate $1.2 billion in economic output annually.

“And this just isn’t about football and baseball, as I said before, this is about economic development," Kehoe said. "This is two organizations that have businesses, employees and a ripple effect on our state’s economy that we do not want to move to any other state."

Kehoe said he believes the Show Me Sports Investment Act presents a “competitive offer” while remaining a “good deal for Missouri taxpayers.”

“I’m asking legislators to work with us to keep these businesses in the state, where they belong, the state of Missouri,” Kehoe said.

The third main topic of the special session will be “critical” budget appropriations that “didn’t make it across the finish line this past session.”

Items to be discussed include appropriating $25 million to the University of Missouri for a radioisotope science center, improvements to State Fairgrounds, a 200-bed mental health facility in Kansas City and funding for various state parks projects.

“So as legislators return to Jefferson City next week, I hope they will find common ground on these priorities for our state,” Kehoe said.

The June 2 special session will begin at noon.

