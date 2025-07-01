Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe cuts funding for CASA program, impacting foster care services

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe cut $1.5 million from the $3 million originally budgeted for capital improvements and grants for CASA, a program that pairs trained volunteers with children in the foster system to help navigate the court system.

In a statement, Kehoe said these budget cuts make room for funding education, tax cuts and natural disaster resources.

Today, I signed the FY26 state operating budget bills. We appreciate the work of the General Assembly in getting this to my desk.



Here's more on how this budget reflects our commitment to limited government, fiscal discipline, and a long-term vision to support public priorities.

The funding reduction affects organizations like Jackson County CASA, which is currently experiencing staffing shortages.

"Currently, we do have a need for more court-appointed special advocate volunteers. We have about 150 children who are without a CASA volunteer," said Angie Blumel, president and CEO of Jackson County CASA. "So we are working very hard to close that gap and to make sure every child in foster care in Jackson County who needs a CASA has a CASA available to them."

Both Jackson County CASA and the Heart of Missouri CASA in Columbia told KSHB 41’s Caitlin Knute the remaining $1.5 million in the budget is currently being withheld. The groups are pleading with Kehoe to release those funds.

When Knute reached out to the governor's office, a spokesperson said the restricted money will be released if the budget improves.

