Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requests federal assistance for 7 counties impacted by tornadoes

Counties suffered extensive damage on Dec. 10
Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images
FILE — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson listens to a media question during a press conference to discuss the status of license renewal for the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility on May 29, 2019, in Jefferson City. (Photo by Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:01 PM, Dec 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he's requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve a major disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by tornadoes on Dec. 10.

Parson said the tornadoes that night resulted in extensive destruction.

The seven counties impacted include Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.

“Our local, state and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Parson said in a news release. “Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities.”

If approved, it would allow local government and some nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs.

This includes repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.

