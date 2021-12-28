Missouri Gov. Mike Parson requests federal assistance for 7 counties impacted by tornadoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday that he's requested the Federal Emergency Management Agency to approve a major disaster declaration for seven counties impacted by tornadoes on Dec. 10.

Parson said the tornadoes that night resulted in extensive destruction.

The seven counties impacted include Bollinger, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Pemiscot, Reynolds and Wayne counties.

“Our local, state and federal assessment teams have documented extensive damage to electric power systems and other public infrastructure as a result of the severe storms,” Parson said in a news release. “Federal disaster assistance will be necessary to complete the permanent repair work and alleviate the burden of the costly damage experienced in these hard-hit communities.”

If approved, it would allow local government and some nonprofit agencies to seek federal assistance for reimbursement of emergency response and recovery costs.

This includes repair and replacement costs for damaged buildings, bridges, roads and other public infrastructure.