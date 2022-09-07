Missouri governor awards fallen Independence officer with 'Red, White and Blue Heart Award'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson unveiled a new award honoring first responders who were critically or fatally injured while in the line of duty.

Fallen Independence Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans was among five people to receive the award.

Madrid-Evans was shot and killed by Cody L. Harrison of Gladstone, Missouri, last September near East 23rd Street and Northern Boulevard.

Harrison was wanted on a parole violation and police received an anonymous tip that led them to the home where he was at.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol investigation report revealed that Harrison had been awake for several days and had used methamphetamine the morning he killed Madrid-Evans.

Harrison told friends and others at the home that he planned to "shoot it out" with police rather than go back to prison.

Madrid-Evans' partners returned fire and killed Harrison during the incident.

“Missouri’s first responders deserve our respect and appreciation for the work they do to protect their fellow citizens, and the heroic acts performed by those honored today make absolutely clear the dangers these courageous individuals are willing to face on our behalf,” Parson said in part in a news release.

